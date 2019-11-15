ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend at the North County nursing home where she works, according to charges filed Wednesday.
Christopher Wagner, 38, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, but was not in custody Friday morning, police said.
He is accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend's workplace — The Estates of St. Louis nursing home at 2115 Kappel Avenue near Moline Acres — about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Charges allege he then stabbed his 37-year-old ex repeatedly, leaving her with serious injuries.
The attack was caught on a video camera at the nursing home, according to charging documents.
The couple had broken up five days earlier and, the day before the stabbing, Wagner sent the woman a text threatening to kill her, according to charging documents.
Wagner lives in North County in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive, court documents say.
The St. Louis County police department is investigating the stabbing.