You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man stabbed in south St. Louis restaurant
0 comments

Man stabbed in south St. Louis restaurant

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

St. Louis — A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during a fight at a restaurant on the edge of Dutchtown Thursday night. 

Police were called about 11 p.m. to Crusoe's Restaurant at 3152 Osceola Street and found a man with a stab wound to his leg nearby. The man told officers he was stabbed by a man during a confrontation inside the restaurant. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. Police have not identified the suspect.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports