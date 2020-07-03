Man stabbed in south St. Louis restaurant

St. Louis — A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during a fight at a restaurant on the edge of Dutchtown Thursday night.
Police were called about 11 p.m. to Crusoe's Restaurant at 3152 Osceola Street and found a man with a stab wound to his leg nearby. The man told officers he was stabbed by a man during a confrontation inside the restaurant.
The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. Police have not identified the suspect.
