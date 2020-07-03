You are the owner of this article.
Man stabbed in south St. Louis
Updated at 12 p.m. Friday.  

St. Louis — A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg on the edge of Dutchtown Thursday night. 

Police were called about 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Nebraska Avenue and found a man with a stab wound to his leg nearby. The man claimed to officers he was stabbed by a man during a confrontation inside the nearby Cursoe's Restaurant. 

Restaurant owner Stephenie Lachance said, however, that security cameras inside the business showed no customers were there at the time when the stabbing would have taken place.  

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. Police have not identified the suspect.  

