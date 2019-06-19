MARYLAND HEIGHTS – A Hazelwood man is charged with assault after police say he stabbed another man in the eye.
Charges filed Monday say Matthew Goldman, 25, got in a fight with another man Sunday at a home in the 2500 block of Bonniebrook Drive.
Court records don't disclose the nature of the fight but say Goldman lunged at the man with a knife and embedded the blade in the man's eye socket. The victim may lose his eye, charges said.
Goldman lives in the 6300 block of North Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood, charges say.
Bail for Goldman was set at $75,000 cash-only on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. A booking photo of Goldman was not immediately available.