Man stabbed, killed in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — A 40-year-old Jennings man is dead and another man has been charged after a stabbing Wednesday evening in Webster Groves.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park around 7:30 p.m., police said.

They found Marcus Johnson, who had been stabbed in the chest. Police said he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Darryl Ingram at the scene of the stabbing, police said. He is in jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond, according to an arrest warrant.

Ingram has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated event.

Johnson lived in the 2000 block of Hildred Avenue in Jennings, and Ingram lives in St. Louis' Benton Park West neighborhood in the 2000 block of Tennessee Avenue.