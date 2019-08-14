ST. LOUIS —A man stabbed a woman just after midnight Tuesday and then jumped from the sixth floor of an apartment building in the 700 block of north Euclid Avenue near Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis police said.
The man died from the fall and the woman is in critical condition, according to police.
The building, in the Fountain Park neighborhood, was the eight-story Roosevelt Towne Apartments at 711 N. Euclid, a 154-unit affordable and senior housing building.
If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or visit su…
Editor's note: The headline has been edited to correct the neighborhood where the incident happened.