Man standing next to motorcycle killed on Jefferson County highway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man standing next to a motorcycle on a Jefferson County highway was struck and killed by a passing car on Monday.

Andrew J. Katz, 38, of De Soto, was fatally struck about 7:15 p.m. Monday on Highway TT, south of Interstate 55.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Katz was standing in the northbound lane of Highway TT, next to a riderless motorcycle that also was in the northbound lane.

A 2014 Kia Sorento heading north hit the motorcycle and Katz, the patrol said. The 18-year-old woman driving the Sorento was uninjured, the patrol said.

