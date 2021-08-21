 Skip to main content
Man standing on I-44 downtown dies in crash
Man standing on I-44 downtown dies in crash

ST. LOUIS — A man standing near a broken-down pickup truck on Interstate 44 downtown was killed about 10:45 a.m. Friday when a trailer pulled by the truck was struck by an SUV, police said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was injured in an unknown manner in the incident. Another man standing near the truck and the driver of the SUV were in stable condition at a hospital, police said. 

A preliminary investigation suggested a westbound Ford Escape hit a trailer being pulled by a broken-down Dodge Ram that was sitting in a lane of traffic near Walnut Street. Police have not yet released the names of the people in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

