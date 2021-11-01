Man standing on Missouri highway fatally struck by SUV in St. Francois County

A pedestrian standing on a Missouri highway was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in St. Francois County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Michael J. Stevens, 40, of Leadwood, Missouri.

About 9 p.m. Friday, Stevens was standing in the eastbound lane of Highway 8, west of the community of Hulsey, Missouri, when the SUV hit him. He died at the scene.

The eastbound 2007 Cadillac Escalade was driven by a 36-year-old woman from Springfield, Missouri. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured, the patrol said.

