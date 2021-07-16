Man steals car with passenger inside, flees from St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — Police were searching for a man suspected of stealing a car early Friday and driving away with a passenger still inside.

St. Louis officers were patrolling the area just south of Jennings around midnight when they saw a Buick Lacrosse run a red light at West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. The car drove away at a high rate of speed and escaped, police said.

A 39-year-old man later flagged down officers and said he was sitting in his Buick on West Florissant Avenue near Jennings Station Road when a man with a gun got into the driver's seat and drove away with him still inside.

The passenger told officers he was still inside the car when they fled from police, but the carjacker later let him out near Hornsby Avenue and North Broadway.

The man was not injured and his car was later found in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Another carjacking happened roughly 30 minutes later in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Police said officers spoke with a man who said he was walking toward his 2017 Ford Taurus when two men in their early 20s approached and pointed a gun at him while demanding his keys.

The two men got into the car and fled.

The investigations into the two carjackings is continuing.

