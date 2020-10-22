 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stole phone from dying jogger outside Anheuser-Busch brewery, police say
0 comments

Man stole phone from dying jogger outside Anheuser-Busch brewery, police say

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man stole a cell phone from a 64-year-old jogger who lay dying near the Anheuser-Busch brewery on Sunday.

The woman collapsed while on a run in the 1200 Block of Lynch Street about 1 p.m., police said.

Surveillance images showed a man get out of a red van and take the woman's phone before leaving the area, police said. 

EMS later arrived and took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not specify how the woman died and released no other details on the stealing Thursday. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports