Man stole phone from dying jogger outside Anheuser-Busch brewery, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man stole a cell phone from a 64-year-old jogger who lay dying near the Anheuser-Busch brewery on Sunday.

The woman collapsed while on a run in the 1200 Block of Lynch Street about 1 p.m., police said.

Surveillance images showed a man get out of a red van and take the woman's phone before leaving the area, police said.

EMS later arrived and took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not specify how the woman died and released no other details on the stealing Thursday.

