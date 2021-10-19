Man strikes plea deal for 15-year prison term in St. Louis' Grove district killing

ST. LOUIS — One of two men charged in a 2018 homicide in the city's Grove district was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Donald Willis, 30, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, pleaded guilty in the Jan. 29, 2018, shooting death of Ollie Coleman outside the ShiSha Restaurant & Lounge, 4229 Manchester Avenue. Police said Coleman, 27, of Florissant, was found fatally shot about 1 a.m. A woman was shot in the leg in the incident.

Willis avoided trial Tuesday by taking the plea deal after lawyers selected jurors for trial the day before. Circuit Judge Paula Perkins Bryant accepted the agreement and sentenced Willis to concurrent 15-year terms of second-degree murder and first-degree assault

Willis admitted driving while another man pointed a rifle from inside their vehicle and fired multiple times, killing Coleman. Police and prosecutors say the shooter was Richard E. Moore, 29, of Northwoods, who is set to stand trial next week in the case.