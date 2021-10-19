Man struck, killed by car near Hampton and Gravois avenues

Update: This story has been updated with more information about the crash.
ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed by a car Monday evening in south St. Louis, police said.
Police said the man was walking east across Hampton Avenue near Gravois Avenue when he was struck by a 2022 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Hampton.
Police said the driver of the car, a 37-year-old woman, is cooperating with the investigation.
Authorities have not identified the man who was killed.
The Gravois-Hampton intersection, which includes a Walgreens, CVS and Metro Transit stop, sits at the border of the Princeton Heights and Boulevard Heights neighborhoods.