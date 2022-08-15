Man struck, killed in city’s North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police were working to identify a man who was struck and killed by a car just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

A 30-year-old woman told officers she was driving south in the 6500 block of Hall Street when she saw the man walk onto the road from the west shoulder, according to police.

She told police the man was not wearing pants.

The woman then tried to slow down and avoid hitting the man, police said, but she was unsuccessful.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and the woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.