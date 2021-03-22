 Skip to main content
Man struck, killed on Interstate 70 in St. Louis is identified
Man struck, killed on Interstate 70 in St. Louis is identified

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Monday identified a 41-year-old man who was struck and killed over the weekend on Interstate 70 near Adelaide Avenue.

Ryan Hughes, of the 2400 block of Castle Drive in Moline Acres, was declared dead at the scene early Saturday morning.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was driving west on I-70 when she saw a disabled vehicle parked on the left shoulder. As she veered away from the vehicle, Hughes walked into the highway from in front of the vehicle and was hit by the woman's car, police said.

The woman was then knocked unconscious when her airbag deployed and her car struck the median. She was taken to a hospital where she was listed as stable. Her passenger was not injured.

