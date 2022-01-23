Man struck, killed while lying on turn lane of road in north St. Louis County Saturday night

A St. Louis man was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a car while lying in a turn lane of a north St. Louis County road, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Terence M. Davis, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened around 10 p.m. The patrol said Davis was lying in the right turn lane on northbound West Florissant Avenue, just south of Interstate 270, when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene, troopers said.

A spokesman said the highway patrol did not know as of Sunday morning why Davis was in the road.

