Man struck, killed while standing outside broken-down truck on I-44

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Friday morning on Interstate 44 near the Gateway Arch after an SUV struck him while he stood outside a broken-down pickup truck, police said.

Police were called to the area near Walnut Street around 10:47 a.m. and found three men who had been injured in a crash.

A preliminary investigation suggested a Ford Escape was heading west on I-44 when it hit a trailer being pulled by a broken-down Dodge Ram that was sitting in a lane of traffic, St. Louis police said.

Two men standing outside the pickup truck were injured and sent to the hospital, as was the 27-year-old driver of the SUV.

One of the pedestrians was later pronounced dead. The other two men were in stable condition, police said.

Police have not yet identified the names of anyone involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.