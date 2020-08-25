Man sues St. Louis County police over arrest, use of Taser at daughter's birthday party

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against five St. Louis County police officers Tuesday, claiming he was beaten, shocked with a Taser and falsely arrested in 2015 at his young daughter's birthday party.
Clifton Franklin's suit, which also names the county, says officers were responding to an anonymous tip claiming that a Black man with dreadlocks had been fighting with a Black woman at St. Louis' Incredible Pizza Company, 5254 Lindbergh Boulevard, in unincorporated south St. Louis County.
Employees at the door of the restaurant and amusement center could not corroborate the tip, but an officer approached Franklin, who was sitting at a table with relatives celebrating his daughter's birthday party, the suit says. Franklin denied being in a fight and initially declined to go outside with the officer. After Franklin agreed and was walking out, the officer, whose full name is not provided in the suit, "put his hands on" Franklin because the officer later claimed he thought Franklin would run away, the suit says. Franklin's family objected and the officer then began trying to force Franklin's hands behind his back, according to the suit.
Three other officers entered the restaurant and began hitting Franklin and choking him, finally throwing him to the ground, where he hit his head against a wall, the suit says. They flipped him onto his stomach and knelt on his back, neck, and head area, causing him to flail and gasp for breath, the suit says.
After he was handcuffed and flipped over, he was shocked with a Taser and the led outside and slammed into a police vehicle, the suit says. They later falsified reports of the incident, the suit claims.
Charges of disturbing the peace, interfering with an officer and assault were later dropped, the suit says. Franklin suffered permanent injuries, it says.
County police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations in the suit.
W. David Mueller, one of Franklin's lawyers, said the incident was captured on video but he declined to release it at this stage of the case. “In the video you can hear children screaming in fear of what's happening to their father and in fear of what they were witnessing,” he said.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.