Man surrenders to police after twin brother shot in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man surrendered to police shortly after his twin brother was injured in a shooting in St. Charles County on Monday night, police said.

The 22-year-old man left the 2200 block of Campus Drive after his brother was shot about 9:15 p.m. Monday. Minutes later, he showed up at a nearby St. Charles police station and turned himself in, authorities said.

His twin brother was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said the brothers got into an argument that spilled into the front yard.

Investigators were trying to determine if the gun accidentally discharged while the brothers wrestled over the weapon, or if one meant to shoot the other.