 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man surrenders to police after twin brother shot in St. Charles County

  • 0

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man surrendered to police shortly after his twin brother was injured in a shooting in St. Charles County on Monday night, police said.

The 22-year-old man left the 2200 block of Campus Drive after his brother was shot about 9:15 p.m. Monday. Minutes later, he showed up at a nearby St. Charles police station and turned himself in, authorities said.

His twin brother was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

CplBarry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said the brothers got into an argument that spilled into the front yard.

Investigators were trying to determine if the gun accidentally discharged while the brothers wrestled over the weapon, or if one meant to shoot the other.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News