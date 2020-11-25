Man surrenders to police in Jennings homicide

JENNINGS — A St. Louis man has surrendered to police and was jailed Wednesday on charges that he fatally shot a man in Jennings last weekend.

Deaunte Terrelle Perry, 25, was held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities charged him in at-large warrants Sunday in the death of Guy Gibson. Perry surrendered to authorities Tuesday.

Gibson, 28, was found in a parked car about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Police said he died later at a hospital.

Gibson lived in the 2600 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings. Perry lives in the 8700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis.

According to court records, Gibson drove to a home in the 5300 block of Hodiamont to pick up a friend. He was shot multiple times when he arrived. A witness identified Perry as the gunman. Police did not provide a motive for the attack.

Court records Wednesday did not list an attorney for Perry.

