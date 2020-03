ST. LOUIS — A man survived after being stabbed repeatedly Monday night west of Carondelet Park.

The 29-year-old victim was found about 8:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Loughborough Avenue, near Morganford Road. He had five puncture wounds to his chest, arm, neck, back and face.

He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police released no information about a suspect.