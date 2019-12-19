Man suspected in Northwoods killing is arrested in Texas

A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Northwoods after he lost a game of dice last year was extradited from Texas and returned to Missouri to stand trial for murder, authorities said Thursday.

Lionel Miller, 19, of the 100 block of Antelope Drive in Columbia, was charged Nov. 20 in the death of Shawn Beck, 26.

Miller and Beck were friends who were participating in a dice game in October 2018, according to St. Louis County police. Miller lost and argued with Beck about lending him money. Beck and Miller left to return to Beck's car in the 6700 block of Daiber Street in Northwoods, where witnesses said Miller had a gun in his lap and was upset with Beck.

A short time later, Beck was found in his car with a single gunshot wound to the right side of his head. Miller's DNA and possessions were found inside the car, police said. The gun used to shoot Beck was recovered from someone who said they'd received it from Miller.

It's not clear when Miller fled to Texas but he was returned to Missouri on Tuesday, police said.

It's not known if Miller, who remains in custody, has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

