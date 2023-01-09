Man suspected in serial St. Louis County wine thefts faces felony charges

CLAYTON — A local wine caper involving dozens of stolen bottles, an apology note and a priest walking into a wine store has led to charges this week against a St. Louis County man.

Patrick R. Gaffney, 41, of Bel-Ridge, faces two felony stealing charges related to wine thefts at Straub's and Schnucks grocery stores in St. Louis County.

Gaffney was also suspected by police in a brazen Oct. 18. wine theft at The Wine Merchant in Clayton, but the store declined to press charges after an odd series of events that made local news this fall.

A man appearing to be a priest came into the store Oct. 24 with a box and said he wanted to make a return. He said he would not answer any questions and quickly left the store. Inside the box was missing wine — bottles of Sloan Asterisk Red and Bernard Magrez — in perfect condition, store general manager Tim Jordan told the Post-Dispatch in November.

An envelope duct-taped to the top of the box contained a two-page, handwritten apology letter. It begins, “I am very sorry for my actions and there is no excuse for my behavior.”

The letter indicated the culprit had stolen wine from several other stores and sold the bottles to willing customers.

So far, Gaffney faces charges in two other cases.

He was charged Friday with attempting to steal two bags of wine worth about $1,620 from the Straub's market at 13414 Clayton Road on Aug. 6. Police allege he attempted to carry two bags of bottles out of a loading dock at the store but put them down and walked away as soon as he was confronted by a store employee.

Gaffney was also charged Dec. 21 in another theft attempt on Aug. 6. Charges allege he stole 12 bottles worth about $1,160 from the Schnucks at 10275 Clayton Road in Ladue. Gaffney was interviewed by police in the theft and denied stealing the wine, but said: "You're on the right path," charging documents say.