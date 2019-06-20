TOWN AND COUNTRY • Police are attempting to identify a man suspected of placing a cell phone camera under a woman's skirt Wednesday at the Town and Country Target.
Police say the man was spotted by store security following a woman around the store at 1272 Town and Country Crossing Drive. When the woman bent over, the man placed a cell phone under her skirt, police said.
The man was wearing a T-shirt with the brand name “Fox” written in blue letters, and was seen leaving the store about 4:30 p.m. in a white Mazda 3, police said.
Police asked anyone who can identify the man to contact the detective bureau at 314-587-2866 if you can identify this person.