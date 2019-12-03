ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man was charged recently after he called his city's police department and threatened to kill an officer, authorities said.
Willie Abron, 25, of the first block of St. Genevieve Court in Florissant, was charged Saturday with making a terrorist threat, a felony.
Abron called the Florissant Police Department on Nov. 26 and said "he was going to blow the head off the next Florissant police officer that stopped him," according to court documents.
Police tracked the phone number used by the caller back to Abron, according to court records.
Abron was being held on $50,000 bail.