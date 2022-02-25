Man threatened to shoot up Christian Brothers High School, investigators say

Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man in Morgantown, West Virginia, on a charge that he threatened to shoot “whoever he needed to” at Christian Brothers College High School in Town and Country.

According to Town and Country investigators, Malcolm A. Johnson made several phone calls to the school between June 2021 and Tuesday. He often identified himself and expressed his for desire for the school to close during those calls.

On Tuesday, police said he called the school around 8 a.m. and told staff members he was allowed to have a gun and that “he was going to come and shoot whoever he needed to at CBC” for his “CBC situation.” Johnson reportedly told them that if police came for him, he would use the gun in self-defense.

“He also stated he had a gun and was not afraid to use it,” a probable cause statement read.

At the time of the call, approximately 150 people were inside the school.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Johnson with making a terrorist threat, a first-degree Class D Felony. He was arrested Wednesday.

He is in custody without bond.

"I thank the sheriffs in Morgantown for making sure that this defendant faces this serious charge," said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Above all, I am grateful that the students and staff at Christian Brothers are unharmed and safe today."

Christian Brothers College High School’s website describes the institution as a Catholic, Lasallian high school committed to the academic, spiritual and moral development of young men.

The school teaches grade 9-12 and has about 845 students enrolled. Tuition is around $18,000 a year.

