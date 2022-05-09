 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man trapped, critically injured in St. Louis apartment fire

ST. LOUIS —  A resident of a West End apartment complex was critically injured Monday morning after becoming trapped and overcome by smoke in an apartment fire.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said the person was rescued on an exterior stairwell in the back of the complex, in the 5600 block of Enright Avenue.

The three-story brick apartment building, near Clara Avenue, has 24 units and is in the city's West End neighborhood.

No other injuries were reported. All of the other occupants got out on their own before firefighters arrived.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke on the upper floors. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The occupant of the unit where the fire started wasn't home at the time.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

