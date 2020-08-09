You have permission to edit this article.
Man turns himself in after fatal shooting in north St. Louis City
Man turns himself in after fatal shooting in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS — After a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old turned himself in to officers, policy said.

Roderick Eatmond, 42, of the 1400 block of Laurel, was shot several times; officers found him dead in the same block where he lived.

While officers were securing the scene, a man surrendered himself to an officer, saying he was the shooter. 

Homicide detectives are still investigating. 

That block of Laurel is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Crime in the neighborhood is up slightly, about 1.5%, during the six months ending in July compared to the same time last year.

