ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 19-year-old facing two felony charges after testing positive for cannabis in his system following a fatal May car accident turned himself in to St. Clair County Jail on Friday and was released on $100,000 bond.
Timothy Junius, who lives in Florida, according to the St. Clair County's sheriff's office, is charged with aggravated DUI resulting in a death and aggravated DUI resulting in injury, authorities said.
On the morning of May 4, authorities say, Junius ran a stop sign while heading south on Brickyard Road in Mascoutah. Junius' vehicle hit the driver's side of a car eastbound on Jefferson Road, where there is no stop sign.
In the car's passenger seat was the driver's wife, who was seven months pregnant.
Police arrived at the scene and found both cars overturned. The man was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital with head injuries, and his wife was taken to Memorial Hospital in Shiloh with life-threatening injuries.
The couple survived, but ultimately their child died after being delivered in the emergency room and flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Junius was admitted and released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
He wasn't charged until Tuesday as authorities waited on results from lab tests along with Illinois State Police reconstruction of the crash and a review by the state’s attorney’s office.