Man unresponsive after shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a shooting in the 8200 block of South Broadway and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was not conscious or breathing after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The shooting scene is in the Patch neighborhood. Authorities believe the victim is in his 30s.

Christopher Rea, 19, was shot and killed just a block away on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

