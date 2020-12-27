Man unresponsive after shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a shooting in the 8200 block of South Broadway and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was not conscious or breathing after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The shooting scene is in the Patch neighborhood. Authorities believe the victim is in his 30s.
Christopher Rea, 19, was shot and killed just a block away on Thursday.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
From staff reports
