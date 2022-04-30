Man uses gay slur at Wentzville QT, strikes customer with vehicle and prompts police chase, charges say

WENTZVILLE — A Lincoln County man used a pejorative term for gay men before striking a man with his vehicle at a QuikTrip in Wentzville and leading police on a high-speed chase into St. Louis County, charges said.

Michael E. Hayden, 48, of the 1600 block of Bote Road, was charged Friday with first-degree assault and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to charges, Hayden on Thursday drove toward two men, one of whom was pumping gas at a QT at 1140 West Pearce Boulevard, and made a comment that prompted an argument. Hayden then allegedly accelerated toward the man pumping gas as he tried to get into the parked vehicle. Hayden struck him from behind with his vehicle and and knocked him to the pavement, charging documents said; Hayden also hit the passenger side of the victim's vehicle.

After the man reported being hit to gas station employees, he left the store and Hayden tried again to drive into him on the sidewalk near the store's front doors, charges said. Hayden then drove into the front of the men's vehicle and drove off, prompting a high speed chase. Hayden was arrested by Missouri state troopers on Interstate 70 near St. Charles Rock Road, according to charges.

A judge set Hayden's bail at $100,000. He was in custody Saturday and did not yet have a lawyer.

