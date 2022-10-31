Man uses GPS to track down family member's stolen car, exchanges gunfire with suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police say a man used GPS to track down a family member's stolen car in Sunset Hills, and shot at the suspects on U.S. Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Monday.

Now, he and some of the suspects are in custody, according to Richmond Heights police, who say they got the call about the shooting on Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

The shooting also prompted police to initiate a lock down for less than two hours for two schools in the area: International Schoolhouse and Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School.

There were four suspects in the stolen vehicle who all got out and ran once the man shot at them. However, police caught three of them in neighborhoods directly parallel to the highway.

One caught was a juvenile who was taken to the hospital with shooting injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

At least three guns in the investigation have been seized, police say.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.