Man walking his bike down road killed in hit-and-run in Sauget
SAUGET — A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday night as he walked his bike down a road, police said Thursday.

Thomas Williams Jr., 59, of East St. Louis was walking his bike north on Falling Springs Road near Monsanto Avenue at around 10 p.m. when a silver sedan traveling southbound hit Williams head-on, police said a witness told them. The silver car paused for a moment, and then drove away. 

Police are encouraging anyone with information, or anyone who has seen a silver sedan with damage to its front passenger side, to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267.

