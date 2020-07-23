Man walking his bike down road killed in hit-and-run in Sauget

SAUGET — A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday night as he walked his bike down a road, police said Thursday.

Thomas Williams Jr., 59, of East St. Louis was walking his bike north on Falling Springs Road near Monsanto Avenue at around 10 p.m. when a silver sedan traveling southbound hit Williams head-on, police said a witness told them. The silver car paused for a moment, and then drove away.

Police are encouraging anyone with information, or anyone who has seen a silver sedan with damage to its front passenger side, to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.