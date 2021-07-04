Man walking on Jefferson County highway is fatally struck by car

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man who walked in front of a car on Highway 30 on Saturday night was fatally struck, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Shane A. Donty, 46, of Hillsboro was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Dodge Caliber was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 just east of Fenton when Donty walked in front of the car and was hit.
The driver of the Caliber, a 29-year-old Fenton man, was unhurt. The Caliber was damaged extensively.
From staff reports
