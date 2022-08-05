Man walks into St. Louis police headquarters to say he killed a woman in Midtown

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Friday

ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at St. Louis police headquarters on Friday morning and admitted killing a woman.

Based on the man's account, police went to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Locust Street and found a woman dead about 9 a.m.

Police said she had suffered a "traumatic injury" but did not elaborate.

The woman was 59 years old. Authorities have not released her name.

Police arrested the 40-year-old man without incident at police headquarters, 1915 Olive Street. The station is about a half-mile from the crime scene on Locust.

The relationship between the man and woman was unclear on Friday evening.

