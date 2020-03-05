You are the owner of this article.
Man walks into traffic in St. Louis, hit by car's side mirror and critically hurt
A man who walked into traffic was clipped by a car's side mirror and critically hurt Wednesday in St. Louis, police said.

The unidentified man was injured just after 6 p.m. Wednesday near Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard.

St. Louis police do not know who the victim is and didn't give an approximate age. He was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.

Police said the man "suddenly walked into the traffic lane" on Natural Bridge as a 2018 Nissan Altima was heading east. The car's side mirror clipped the man, causing him to fall to the ground and hit a curb, police said.

The 62-year-old woman driving the Altima wasn't hurt.

