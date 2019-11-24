ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man died at an area hospital on Wednesday, triggering a homicide investigation in a months-old shooting. Police said the victim was hospitalized in August after being shot in his torso.
The deceased as identified as Frederick Owens, 46, of the 100 block of Woodstock in Ferguson.
Owens arrived at the north patrol division on Union Boulevard on Aug. 24 with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told police he was at the intersection of Arlington and Lillian avenues, a mile away, when he got into an argument with a 47-year-old man. The man then got out a gun and shot Owens.
Police could not confirm on Sunday whether or not a suspect was in custody.