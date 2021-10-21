Man wanted for exposing himself to St. Louis school children, police say

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released photos Thursday of a man wanted for exposing himself to at least two children inside south St. Louis schools.

Police said the man flashed children inside schools on Wednesday and a week prior on Oct. 14. A spokesperson for the department did not specify which schools were involved on Thursday.

The man is described as black and between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build and long dreadlocks with brownish-red tips. A surveillance photo released by police showed him in a red pullover and plaid pants. He was last seen in a dark-colored Chevy Cruz with tinted windows and a temp tag, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Juvenile Division at 314-444-5327. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

