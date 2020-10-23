Man wanted for killing acquaintance in Bridgeton storage locker in July taken into custody

BRIDGETON — A man who had remained at large for almost three months since a warrant was issued for his arrest in the killing of a man found dead in a Bridgeton storage locker was taken into custody Friday, police say.

Michael Molinari, 27, is accused of the July 24 murder of 28-year-old Cameron Gray. A warrant was issued July 28 for Molinari's arrest on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Security footage showed Molinari helping Gray install flooring in a storage locker at Love's Self Storage for about four hours prior to Gray's death. Molinari fired one shot, yelled an insult at Gray, then grabbed a box from the storage unit before ramming through a gate in Gray's pickup truck on his way out of the facility, police say.