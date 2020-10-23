Man wanted for killing acquaintance in Bridgeton storage locker in July taken into custody

BRIDGETON — A man who had remained at large for almost three months since a warrant was issued for his arrest in the killing of a man found dead in a Bridgeton storage locker was taken into custody Friday, police say.
Michael Molinari, 27, is accused of the July 24 murder of 28-year-old Cameron Gray. A warrant was issued July 28 for Molinari's arrest on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Security footage showed Molinari helping Gray install flooring in a storage locker at Love's Self Storage for about four hours prior to Gray's death. Molinari fired one shot, yelled an insult at Gray, then grabbed a box from the storage unit before ramming through a gate in Gray's pickup truck on his way out of the facility, police say.
The shooting was captured on three different surveillance videos, and two cameras captured audio of the incident. Molinari's last known address was on Tennyson Avenue in Overland. He was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service in north St. Louis County, Bridgeton police said.
Days after the shooting, police said Molinari told them he would meet them at a McDonald's, but he did not show up.
At the time of the shooting, Molinari had a pending charge for possession of a controlled substance. Molinari has prior convictions for theft and sale of a controlled substance.
He's being held at the St. Louis County Jail, police said.
