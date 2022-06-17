Man wanted for questioning in woman's disappearance arrested after standoff in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of a woman was arrested after a standoff with Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

Charles L. Story, 40, is wanted for the disappearance of Beverly Logan, authorities say. KMOV previously reported Logan was last seen in January. Story currently has three orders of protection against him, a history of resisting arrest, threatening public officials, aggravated battery and is registered in Illinois as a sexual predator, authorities say.

On Thursday, authorities were tipped off to Story being at a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower. Once Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was cleared to search the residence, police arrived shortly before 4 p.m. Story then barricaded himself inside of a room of the residence where he threatened to shoot himself and anyone who came inside.

Shortly after, Story came out of the room, and was taken into custody.

As of Friday, authorities say he was at Montgomery County Jail on a 24-hour investigative hold. He also has two active warrants in Illinois with bonds totaling $90,000.00.

