ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Wellston that occurred in May was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on Thursday afternoon, according to the North County Police Cooperative.
Ke'Shuan "Tank" Jones, 18, has been on the run since an at-large murder warrant was issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office following the shooting death of Koreyion Brown, 19. Jones, of the 6300 block of Wellsmar Avenue, was also charged with armed criminal action.
Brown, of the 4000 block of North Hanley Road in St. Louis County, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Wellston Place on the night of May 13. Police found his body in a lot behind a vacant building. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated the case.
On Thursday, the State of Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force, as well as Mesa police officers and U.S. marshals, captured Jones after a short foot pursuit, officials said. Jones is currently in the custody of the Mesa Police Department awaiting extradition.
"Hopefully, the capture of Jones will bring some closure to the victim's family," the North County Police Cooperative said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.