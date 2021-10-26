Man wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a 27-year-old man they said is connected with a fatal downtown crash last month.

Courtney Curry, 27, is wanted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a three-car crash Sept. 26 at Locust Street and North Tucker Boulevard, resulting in the death of Antoine Johnson, 46.

Police said Curry is the suspected driver of a Ford F-250 that T-boned a Mercedes Benz shortly before midnight.

A witness told police that he heard a collision and then saw the man and woman inside the wrecked pickup get out and leave the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 29-year-old woman, told police that she and her two passengers were driving north on Tucker Boulevard and making a left on Locust Street when the F-250 slammed into the side of her car. The driver passed out from her injuries before she could tell police any more. The driver and two passengers, Johnson and a 39-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital, where Johnson, of the 4000 block of Blaine Avenue, was later pronounced dead.

Police said a Dodge Caravan also sustained damage in the accident, but its occupants were not harmed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Curry's whereabouts to call detectives at 314-444-2500. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

