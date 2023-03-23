UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Thursday with information from relative describing suspect's behavior

LINCOLN COUNTY — The man wanted in connection with his grandparents' slayings at a trailer park in Troy walked into a psych ward covered in blood as police were searching for him, the county prosecutor said Thursday.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood told the Post-Dispatch that the suspect — Davionne McRoberts — is being held at a St. Louis-area psych ward under police guard.

Wood said he expects to file charges later Thursday in the double murder.

McRoberts, 25, was the subject of a manhunt late Tuesday into Wednesday in the Troy area after his grandparents were found slain around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in their trailer in the 600 block of Eames Street.

Nathaniel Jones, a nephew of the couple who died, identified them as Donald McRoberts and Kathy Chatman McRoberts. He was about 71 years old; she was 58.

Authorities haven't said how they died.

Donald McRoberts' younger sister, Pamela McRoberts of Moscow Mills, said in an interview Thursday that she had a frightening encounter with Davionne, her great-nephew, a week before the killings.

"He knocked at my door and said, 'It's God,'" Pamela McRoberts said. "He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, 'I'm going to rewrite the Bible,' and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion.

"Once he got done pacing and crying and jumping up and down, he left."

Her teenage grandson drove Davionne to a home 15 minutes away he shared with his cousin. Davionne had arrived at Pamela McRoberts' home after being dropped off there by his sister.

Pamela McRoberts said she tried to warn relatives, including her brother, of the strange behavior. "When he left my home, I called my brother. I said, 'He's not talking right.'"

Her brother didn't seem fazed.

"As usual, he's always joking around. 'He's going to die before I do,'" Donald McRoberts told her. "He wasn't worried at all."

Pamela McRoberts was shaken by the deaths of her brother and his wife. Everyone called her brother "Mack," she said. He was retired from the Army, where he served in the military police.

"He was very proud of that," she said.

Pamela McRoberts had been friends with Kathy for about 20 years; they met working as maids at a hotel in St. Charles. A few years ago, her brother asked Pamela for Kathy's number, and they began dating. They married in 2017.

"They were the most beautiful people you'd ever want to meet," Pamela said.

Police found the bodies after a relative called police Tuesday night to ask for a "welfare check" at the home. The caller wasn’t able to reach the couple by phone and had no car to drive to their home and check.

Pamela McRoberts said she asked Donald McRoberts' granddaughter to make that call.

After police found the bodies, they identified Davionne McRoberts as a person of interest in their deaths. Police used drones to search the area. They broadcast his name and photo, asking people to be on the lookout for him.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were notified by the psychiatric facility that McRoberts had shown up on his own, seeking a voluntary commitment, Wood said.

Investigators and relatives believe McRoberts may have suffered a mental break.

Most of McRoberts's recent posts on Facebook are religious, saying God has returned and that people are going to hell. In several posts, he claimed he was God. In one, he disclosed abuse he said he endured as a child.

"WHO WANNA DIE TODAY?" one post reads. "Y’all don’t believe? Come show me I’m not god."

He asked for donations in exchange for blessing people.

McRoberts has several songs on a music-sharing website named BandLab. Known as “WoozyTheGoat,” he had more than 21,000 followers and 562,000 plays on the rap songs he’s posted.

One of his songs, “Durk Flow,” had been played over 143,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

Estevon Magana, who lives in Syracuse, Utah, said in an interview that he met McRoberts online about 10 years ago when the two were teenagers. They played the video game Call of Duty in the same group.

Magana said McRoberts called him about three weeks ago, for the first time in years, to see how he was doing.

"I actually talked to him about (the posts)," Magana said. "He seemed OK. He said he was all right."