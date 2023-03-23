LINCOLN COUNTY — The man wanted in connection with his grandparents' slayings at a trailer park in Troy walked into a psych ward covered in blood as police searched for him, the county prosecutor said Thursday.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood told the Post-Dispatch that the suspect — Davionne McRoberts — is being held at a St. Louis-area psych ward under police guard.

Wood said he expects to file charges later Thursday in the double murder.

McRoberts, 25, was the subject of a manhunt late Tuesday into Wednesday in the Troy area after his grandparents were found slain around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in their trailer in the 600 block of Eames Street.

Nathaniel Jones, a nephew of the couple who died, identified them as Donald McRoberts and Kathy Chatman McRoberts. He was in his 70s; she was in her 50s. They were married in 2017.

Authorities haven't said how they died.

Police found the bodies after someone claiming to be a grandson called police Tuesday night, asking for a "welfare check" at the home. The caller said he wasn’t able to reach his grandparents by phone and had no car to drive to their home to check on them himself.

After police found the bodies, they identified Davionne McRoberts as a person of interest in their deaths. Police used drones to search the area. They broadcast his name and photo, asking people to be on the lookout for him.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were notified by the psychiatric facility that McRoberts had shown up on his own, seeking a voluntary commitment, Wood said.

Investigators believe McRoberts may have suffered a mental break.

Most of McRoberts's recent posts on Facebook are religious, saying God has returned and that people are going to hell. In several posts, he claimed he was God. In one, he disclosed abuse he said he endured as a child.

"WHO WANNA DIE TODAY?" one post reads. "Y’all don’t believe? Come (sic) show me I’m not god."

He asked for donations in exchange for blessing people.

McRoberts has several songs on a music-sharing website named BandLab. Known as “WoozyTheGoat,” he had more than 21,000 followers and 562,000 plays on the rap songs he’s posted.

One of his songs, “Durk Flow,” had been played over 143,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

Estevon Magana, who lives in Syracuse, Utah, said in an interview that he met McRoberts online about 10 years ago when the two were teenagers. They played the video game Call of Duty in the same group.

Magana said McRoberts called him about three weeks ago, for the first time in years, to see how he was doing.