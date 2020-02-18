Man wanted in shooting of police officer at Ferguson Walmart arrested

Updated at 3:15 p.m. with more details from police.

FERGUSON — Police on Tuesday arrested the man who investigators say repeatedly shot an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson last weekend.

St. Louis County police spotted the suspect at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a black Mercedes Benz around Canfield Drive in Ferguson. The car matched a sedan that fled the shooting, police said.

Police began tracking the car by helicopter before police then started a pursuit near Airport Road and North Florissant Road, according to the department.

The chase ended about five miles away in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road in Jennings, when the man pulled his car into a McDonald's parking lot. He then attempted to run from the car towards a nearby Dollar Tree store and was soon arrested.

No one was injured in the pursuit or arrest, police said.

The man, who police have not identified, was apprehended a day after authorities released images of him as the suspect in the shooting of the Calverton Park officer.