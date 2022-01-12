Man was justified in killing woman in St. Louis County home invasion, authorities say

After the fatal shooting, detectives questioned the man, and Panus said he was cooperative.

Detectives turned their findings over to the St. Louis County prosecutor, Wesley Bell, whose office decided not to file charges. King said the detective and assistant prosecutor agreed that it was a case of self-defense.

Under Missouri's self-defense law, known as the Castle Doctrine, people who encounter an intruder in their homes are given more leeway in using deadly force. The law allows the person to use that force without fear of being charged or sued.

Panus refused to release the name of the man who killed Furlow because he wasn't arrested or charged. She said she didn't know how old he is.