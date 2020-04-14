You are the owner of this article.
Man wearing surgical mask asks for lighter, robs St. Louis victim of car at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A man wearing a surgical mask asked a  motorist for his lighter, then robbed him of his car on Easter Sunday.

Police said they have made no arrests in the holdup that occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Hereford Street. The scene was just north of Arsenal Street, in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, told officers a man wearing a surgical mask approached him and asked for a lighter. When the victim went into his vehicle to get the lighter, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded his vehicle.

The gunman drove off in the victim's 2018 Toyota Camry.

The victim wasn't hurt, police said.

