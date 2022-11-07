Man who claimed self-defense in 2016 Soulard bar killing acquitted in third trial

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Friday acquitted a man who faced trial for a third time in the 2016 death of a 37-year-old man in the parking lot of a Soulard bar.

No one disputed that Christopher Endicott, 31, shot and killed Jarrett Greene at around 1:40 a.m. on March 3, 2016, in the parking lot of Molly's In Soulard, 816 Geyer Avenue, after a disagreement over whether to give the intoxicated Greene a ride in an SUV. Endicott shot Greene at least 10 times that night, including six times in the back after he had fallen to the pavement. Prosecutors argued his actions constituted murder. Endicott's attorneys said it was self-defense.

Endicott's first trial was in March 2018 when a jury could not reach a unanimous decision about whether to convict him. A second trial was held in July, and Endicott was found guilty. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and decided to appeal.

In 2020, an appeals court ordered a new trial in the case, finding Judge Jason Sengheiser should have given the jury instructions to consider whether Endicott acted in self-defense on behalf of a friend.

Last week, a new crop of jurors heard arguments about whether Endicott killed Greene to protect himself and his friend as Jarrett tried to open the doors to an SUV that night. They watched surveillance video of the incident and heard witness testimony about how Greene pulled out and racked an unloaded 9 mm pistol. Endicott then grabbed his own weapon and opened fire.

Endicott's attorneys said he did it to protect himself and his friends. Prosecutors argued he actually called Greene back toward the car after an initial dispute and then shot him in cold blood.

In the end, jurors agreed with Endicott's self-defense claims and opted to acquit him.

"His family was extremely relieved," said defense attorney Richard Sindel. "We think the jury came back with the appropriate verdict."