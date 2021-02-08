 Skip to main content
Man who died in Interstate 44 standoff identified
Man who died in Interstate 44 standoff identified

Interstate 44 closure

Interstate 44 was closed in both directions at the Six Flags exit because of a "police emergency," the Missouri Department of Transportation said. The image is a screenshot of MoDOT's traffic camera.

 Robert Patrick

EUREKA — The Franklin County sheriff on Monday identified the man who shot himself last week after a police chase that led to the closure of Interstate 44.

Sheriff Steve Pelton said Justin D. Quick, 32, shot himself Friday after an SUV was stopped by police in the eastbound lanes of the highway at the exit for Six Flags amusement park, after a roughly 10-mile chase.

Pelton on Friday said deputies spotted the SUV earlier and believed it was involved in a burglary near Washington. The SUV sped away and Pacific police deployed spike strips on I-44. A deputy then used his vehicle to disable the SUV after spotting the driver with a gun.

A female passenger got out and the driver later shot himself, Pelton said. The incident closed the highway for hours.

Quick's relatives could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Court records show deputies were at Quick's Franklin County home near Union on Jan. 21 to serve forfeiture papers relative to a criminal conviction, but Quick refused to come to the door.

Quick had prior convictions for theft, violating an order of protection, resisting arrest, burglary and receiving stolen property. He was facing a possible five-year prison term on the 2019 stolen property case if he violated his probation, online court records show.

Justin Quick

A prison photo of Justin D. Quick.

