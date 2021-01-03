Man who died in Saturday morning house fire in East St. Louis delivered food to those in need

Updated Sunday with more information about the victim's volunteer work.

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man who died in early Saturday morning fire was a volunteer with Feed My Peeps, a small nonprofit that delivers fresh food to about 100 families a week across the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The victim was David Washington, 40, of the 1600 block of North 42nd Street.

Jacki Dirksmeyer, founder and director of Feed My Peeps, said the home where Washington resided belonged to Mary McKinney, who was Washington’s aunt. McKinney also serves as a board member and volunteer with he organization in the East St. Louis and Washington Park areas.

Some food and supplies were lost in the fire, Dirksmeyer said. The nonprofit picks up fresh produce, meat and dairy from markets and restaurant chefs and then delivers them quickly to those in need within 24 hours, so not much food was stored at the home.

McKinney and her crew had picked up and delivered many donated items over the holidays with a new van recently purchased with grant funds, Dirksmeyer said.